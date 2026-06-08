DUBAI: The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) recorded its highest-ever performance in 2025, with total trade reaching approximately AED491 billion, marking DIEZ’s fifth consecutive year of growth, with indicators reflecting a real expansion in goods movement and trade flows.

The value of DIEZ’s total trade grew by 46% in 2025 from the previous year, while its total trade value has quadrupled since 2020. Imports continued to serve as the primary driver of growth for the third consecutive year.

DIEZ further reinforced its contribution to Dubai's non-oil trade, with its share rising to 16% in 2025, at a time when Dubai's external trade surpassed the AED3 trillion mark.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, praised the record performance achieved by DIEZ, emphasising that this accomplishment underscores the dynamism of the economic and trade environment that Dubai has built over the years under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

“The exceptional growth is yet another example of Dubai’s ability to stay ahead of global shifts and turn them into new opportunities for growth. We congratulate the DIEZ team led by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum on this achievement, which contributes to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and reinforces Dubai’s role as a city that connects markets, opportunities and investment from around the world. These results further show the continued trust that businesses, investors and trading partners place in Dubai’s economic foundations, world-class infrastructure and institutions. They also highlight the important role that Dubai’s economic zones play in enabling both regional and international trade and generating long-term economic value.”

Total trade volume rose by 50% to reach 667, 800 tons in 2025, indicating that growth was supported by a tangible increase in commercial activity and cargo movement, rather than price effects alone.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DIEZ, said, "DIEZ's non-oil trade results for 2025 are a testament to the resilience of our economic model and its capacity to deliver sustainable growth built on value-added activities, logistical integration, and technological advancement.”

“Achieving AED491 billion in total trade and raising the Authority's contribution to 16% of Dubai's trade reaffirms, once again, the pivotal role of DIEZ in advancing the emirate's standing as a global hub for advanced trade. We remain committed to building a more flexible and efficient business ecosystem that is fully aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and continues to strengthen the emirate’s global competitiveness."

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, said, “The 2025 results confirm that DIEZ’s growth reflects genuine expansion in trade flows and cargo movement, rather than temporary price-driven factors. The rise in trade volume to 667,800 tons, alongside the expansion of high-value technology sectors, reflects the success of our strategy in diversifying partners, boosting re-exports, and developing supply chains. The evolving partner landscape, particularly the acceleration in trade with Saudi Arabia, creates new opportunities for deeper and more sustainable regional integration.”

The machinery, electrical equipment, and electronics sector led DIEZ's trade activity, accounting for over 70% of total trade and recording 42% growth. The precious stones, precious metals, and pearls sector followed with a 71% increase, contributing approximately 26% of DIEZ’s total trade. Together, these two groups represented approximately 96% of DIEZ's total trade.

China maintained its position as DIEZ’s largest trading partner, accounting for 28.7% of total trade, while Saudi Arabia ranked second with 9.6% growth , followed by India at 8%.

These results underscore DIEZ's ability to effectively manage its trade balance in an evolving global environment, further solidifying its position as a key pillar of Dubai's non-oil trade ecosystem.