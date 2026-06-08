Escalating disruptions across key Middle East maritime corridors are tightening global energy supply and keeping a higher risk premium embedded in crude markets.

Each sustained $10 per barrel increase in crude oil prices can shave roughly 0.1–0.5 percentage points (pp) off the annual GDP growth in major net energy-importing economies, consistent with a widely used market rule of thumb and historical patterns seen in past supply-driven shocks, according to GlobalData, a leading intelligence and productivity platform.

Ramnivas Mundada, Director of Companies and Economic Research at GlobalData, comments: “For countries that import more energy than they produce, a surge in oil prices acts like a sudden tax. It rapidly lifts inflation and worsens trade balances, squeezes corporate profits, and slows growth, especially when disruptions linger, and higher freight and insurance costs compound the impact beyond crude prices alone.”

What does the $10/bbl shock mean by economy

India: -0.4pp to -0.5pp – high import dependence amplifies inflation and current-account pressures.

high import dependence amplifies inflation and current-account pressures. Eurozone/UK: -0.2pp to -0.3pp – higher energy costs squeeze manufacturers and household budgets.

higher energy costs squeeze manufacturers and household budgets. China: -0.15pp to -0.2pp – strategic reserves can smooth the initial blow, but manufacturing margins remain exposed.

strategic reserves can smooth the initial blow, but manufacturing margins remain exposed. US: -0.1pp – domestic output provides a partial hedge, though higher pump prices still constrain discretionary spending.

Early warning signs: recent quarter growth prints show mounting pressure

National accounts releases have already hinted at how vulnerable the current growth environment is: energy costs remain at an elevated level, and by Q1 2026, the drag from higher oil prices began to show up in the quarterly GDP results of several economies.

In the euro area, activity has effectively stalled. Seasonally adjusted GDP rose only 0.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of 2026, easing from 0.2 per cent in the prior quarter.

The weak performance reflects persistent structural headwinds, tighter and more uncertain energy availability, and subdued household spending in many of the region’s largest economies.

Looking across major markets, energy-price shocks are expected to weigh more heavily on growth in 2026 than they did in 2025.

For the eurozone, the deceleration risk has increased: growth came in at 1.4 per cent in 2025 and is projected to slow to 1.0 per cent in 2026.

The UK shows a similar pattern, with growth easing from 1.4 per cent in 2025 to an expected 0.8 per cent in 2026.

China is also forecast to cool modestly, from 5.0 per cent in 2025 to 4.5 per cent in 2026.

India remains the fastest-growing among these economies but rising energy-related input costs are expected to temper momentum, with growth projected to slow from 7.6 per cent in 2025 to 6.4 per cent in 2026.

Why this shock is different

Mundada concludes: “Beyond the crude price itself, shipping delays, rerouting, and rising insurance and freight costs can amplify the macro hit—particularly for regions reliant on energy imports and global trade lanes. If the disruption persists, second-round effects (higher core inflation, tighter financial conditions, reduced capex) may deepen the slowdown.”

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