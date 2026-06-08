Oman’s Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP) has announced that it is seeking bids from qualified companies for providing project management and supervisory consultancy services for the 300MW Marsa Solar Independent Power Project (IPP) in the sultanate.

An independent power project with 280–300 MW capacity, Marsa Solar forms part of Oman’s broader strategy to expand renewable energy generation capacity and support the country’s energy transition objectives.

The project is expected to contribute to the diversification of the sultanate’s energy mix while reducing carbon emissions and enhancing sustainable power generation.

As per the Nama tender notification, the work involves comprehensive consultancy services during the construction, testing, commissioning, and handover phases of the solar power project.

The selected consultant will be responsible for overseeing project execution, monitoring contractor performance, ensuring compliance with technical specifications, quality standards, health and safety requirements, and supporting successful project delivery, it stated.

The deadline for submitting the bids has been set at July 26.

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