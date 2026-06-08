JOHANNESBURG: Mtho Xulu, President of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that economic relations between the United Arab Emirates and South Africa are experiencing strong momentum and sustained growth, driven by a shared commitment from both governments and business communities to strengthen cooperation and transform their strategic partnership into tangible projects, investments and economic opportunities.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Dubai–South Africa Business Forum, organised by Dubai Chambers in Johannesburg, Xulu said that the UAE, and Dubai in particular, has become a global economic centre and a key gateway linking African markets with the Middle East, Asia and the wider world, making it an important strategic partner for South African companies seeking international expansion.

“We view Dubai as one of the world’s most important trade and investment gateways. It not only serves the Gulf region, but also provides African companies with access to extensive global markets. At the same time, South Africa offers Emirati investors an important platform for accessing growing investment opportunities across the African continent,” he said.

Xulu revealed South Africa’s aspiration to host the Dubai Business Forum, organised by Dubai Chambers to showcase opportunities created by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), describing it as a historic step that reflects the depth of the growing relationship between the two sides.

“We hope that in the coming years South Africa will host the Dubai Business Forum for the first time on the African continent. This would send a clear message about the strategic importance of UAE-South Africa relations and the significant opportunities that can emerge from this cooperation,” he added.

Discussing trade relations, Xulu said that non-oil trade between Dubai and South Africa reached approximately US$8 billion in 2025.

He noted that an important milestone in bilateral economic relations was achieved last year when South Africa’s Minister of Trade and Industry led a high-level economic delegation to the UAE.

“We held productive meetings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi aimed at expanding economic and investment cooperation and opening new channels of communication between the private sectors of both countries,” he said.

He added that one of the key outcomes of that visit was an agreement to strengthen the role of chambers of commerce and economic institutions in leading direct cooperation between companies and business leaders, noting that the Dubai–South Africa Business Forum is a practical manifestation of that objective.

Xulu stressed that the true significance of relations between countries lies in their translation into business partnerships, investments and trade flows.

“Cooperation between Dubai Chambers and the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry represents a practical model for converting governmental understandings into real economic opportunities that create added value for both sides,” he said.

Regarding promising sectors for cooperation, Xulu highlighted the services economy as one of the most important areas on which both countries can build, particularly in tourism, professional services, financial services and technology.

“The UAE has achieved exceptional global success in tourism and services, while South Africa also possesses significant strengths in this area. We therefore see broad opportunities for exchanging expertise, developing joint projects and enhancing tourism and investment flows between our countries,” he said.

He also identified manufacturing as a key priority for South Africa in the coming phase, amid government efforts to strengthen the industrial base and increase value-added contributions to the national economy.

“We are seeking to expand our manufacturing capabilities across various industries, and we see substantial opportunities for partnership with Emirati companies in advanced manufacturing, processing industries, consumer products and other value-added sectors,” he said.

Xulu further pointed to major investment opportunities in infrastructure and mining, noting that South Africa possesses abundant natural resources and advanced expertise in mining, alongside promising infrastructure projects that require international partnerships, financing and investment.

He emphasised that UAE-South Africa relations extend beyond bilateral cooperation to include coordination in a range of international economic forums, which strengthens the partnership and opens new prospects for future collaboration.

“We are extremely optimistic about the future of our relations with the UAE. What we witnessed during the Dubai–South Africa Business Forum was not merely economic dialogue, but the building of a long-term strategic partnership based on trust, shared interests and a mutual desire for growth and prosperity. We look forward to seeing more investments and partnerships between our companies that will benefit both economies and peoples,” he concluded.