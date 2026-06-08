Oman’s natural gas production, including both domestic production and imports, increased by 4.6 per cent, reaching 18,772,100,000 cubic meters by the end of April 2026.

This is compared to the corresponding period in 2025, which amounted to 17,941,300,000 cubic meters, reported Oman News Agency.

Data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) clarified that associated gas production rose by 1.3 per cent by the end of last April, reaching 4,128,100,000 cubic meters compared to the same period in 2025, which stood at 4,076,600,000 cubic meters.

The statistics further indicated that non-associated gas production, including imports, increased by 5.6 per cent to reach 14,644,000,000 cubic meters by the end of April 2026, compared to 13,864,700,000 cubic meters for the same period in 2025.

At the consumption level, natural gas consumption in industrial projects increased by 5.8 per cent, amounting to 9,865,200,000 cubic meters by the end of April 2026, compared to 9,321,200,000 cubic meters for the corresponding period in 2025.

Furthermore, gas usage in power generation plants up to the end of last April rose by 12.7 per cent, reaching 4,913,200,000 cubic meters compared to 4,358,700,000 cubic meters for the same period in 2025.

The data also showed that gas consumption in oil fields, which includes losses, meter discrepancies, and shrinkage factors, decreased by 5.7 per cent to stand at 3,930,800,000 cubic meters by the end of April 2026.

This is compared to 4,170,400,000 cubic meters in the corresponding period of 2025.

Meanwhile, gas used in industrial estates, encompassing industrial zones, Oman Mining Company and Oman Cement, recorded a decline of 30.7 per cent.

It amounted to 63,000,000 cubic meters by the end of April 2026, compared to 90,900,000 cubic meters for the similar period in 2025.

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