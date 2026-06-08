Kuwait’s Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has approved the award of a major contract for the construction of export crude storage facilities and upgrades to the country’s oil export infrastructure to India’s Larsen & Toubro (L&T), local Arabic language newspaper Al-Rai reported on Sunday.

The total contract value stands at 303.5 million Kuwaiti dinars ($992 million), the report said.

The Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) project covers the development of storage facilities for Kuwait Export Crude and Jurassic crude and enhancements to existing oil export infrastructure.

The report didn’t elaborate on the project location and timelines.

Mina al-Ahmadi is the country's main port for the export of crude oil with operational oil export terminals at Mina Abdullah, Mina Shuaiba, and Mina Saud, according to market reports.

Read more: KOC expected to award Jurassic light oil export facilities contract in Q2 2025

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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