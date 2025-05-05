Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is expected to award the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the JLO Export Facilities & Upgrading of Existing Export Network project in Mina Al Ahmadi in the second quarter of 2025, a source familiar with the project told Zawya Projects.

The tender was issued on 27 October 2024, with bid submissions due by 6 April 2025.

“The contract award is targeted for June 2025, and project completion is scheduled for December 2027,” the source said.

He said the project involves the construction of new storage facilities for Kuwaiti export crude and Jurassic light crude, along with the upgrade of existing crude export infrastructure.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

