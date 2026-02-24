Kuwait-based Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Company has announced that it has secured a major contract worth KD174.2 million ($567.4 million) from Kuwait Oil Company for its project work.

A major EPC contracting company based in Kuwait, Heisco caters to a diversified range of business in oil and gas, petrochemicals, power, pressure equipment manufacturing, shipbuilding and repair, dredging and marine construction.

As per the deal, Heisco will undertake the construction of flowlines and related facilities, thus reinforcing KOC’s efforts to enhance operational efficiency, expand production capabilities, and maintain the integrity of its oil field assets.

This award further strengthens Heisco’s position as a leading engineering and construction contractor in the oil and gas sector, reflecting its technical expertise, project management capabilities, and long-standing track record in delivering large-scale energy projects across Kuwait.

