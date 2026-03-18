TotalEnergies announces the start of production from the Quiluma field, in which the Company holds an 11.8 per cent interest alongside its partners Azule Energy (37.4 per cent, operator), Cabinda Gulf Oil Company (31 per cent) and Sonangol E&P (19.8 per cent).

This is the first development of a non-associated gas field in Angola and the gas produced will be a stable and important source of gas supply for the Angola LNG plant that is delivering LNG to both the European and Asian markets.

At plateau, the project will produce around 330 million cubic feet per day of gas, equivalent to approximately 2 million tonnes of LNG per year.

“By ensuring a sustainable long term gas supply for the Angola LNG plant, the project strengthens Angola’s ability to supply LNG to international markets in the long run, including Europe and Asia” stated Mike Sangster, Senior Vice-President Africa, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies. -OGN/TradeArabia News Service

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