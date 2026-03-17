Iraq has issued tenders to export crude oil through Syria’s Baniyas port and Jordan’s Aqaba port as part of efforts to maintain stable shipments amid the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by Iraqi News Agency (INA) on Monday.

The report quoted Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani as saying that his ministry is working to ensure continuity of exports given Iraq’s heavy reliance on crude oil revenues.

He said alternative routes are being pursued alongside efforts to resume exports through Turkey’s Ceyhan port, which has traditionally been one of Iraq’s main oil export outlets.

Crude oil will be transported by tanker trucks as there are currently no operational pipelines linking Iraq with Syria or Jordan for oil exports, he said.

Contracts for the export operations are expected to be awarded within two days, he added.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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