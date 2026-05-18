Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has secured approval from the Supreme Purchasing Committee at Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and its subsidiaries for several contracts with a combined value of approximately 115 million Kuwaiti dinars ($373 million), local Arabic language newspaper Alrai said on Sunday.

West Kuwait maintenance works

The committee approved award of a production facilities repair and refurbishment services contract worth KWD 9.7 million Kuwaiti dinars ($31.5 million) in West Kuwait to Combined Group Contracting (CGC).

Well testing contracts

KOC also awarded well testing and related services contracts with a combined value of approximately 101.78 million Kuwaiti dinars ($330.42 million) across four operational packages. These include:

Schlumberger Oilfield Eastern — Package 1 valued at KWD 12.32 million ($40 million)

Gulf Drilling and Maintenance Company — Package 2 valued at approximately KWD 21.07 million ($68.40 million)

Spetco International Petroleum Company — Package 3 valued at KWD19.67 million ($63.86 million)

Gas & Oilfield Services Company — Package 4 valued at KWD 18.29 million ($59.38 million)

Well casing hanger tools

The committee also approved contracts for supply of well casing hanger tools with a total value of approximately KWD 2.75 million Kuwaiti dinars ($8.9 million) to:

Schlumberger Oilfield Eastern —KWD 975,700 ($3.17 million)

Khuff General Trading and Contracting — KWD 1.77 million ($5.75 million)

Separately, the committee approved a direct award sought by Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) to Schneider Electric Systems Middle East valued at approximately KWD 5.44 million ($17.67 million). The contract covers lifecycle support services and maintenance of Schneider Electric systems at Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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