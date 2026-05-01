KUWAIT -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced on Friday the new prices for liquefied petroleum gas, propane and butane, for the month of May.

In a statement for KUNA, the corporation said that propane will be sold at USD 750 per metric ton during May, while butane will be priced at USD 800 per metric ton.



Liquified petroleum gas, including propane and butane, is widely used in the petrochemical industry, as well as for cooking, heating, and other applications.



Liquified petroleum gas prices are influenced by global oil market trends, rising and falling in line with crude oil prices, which are a key determinant, in addition to supply and demand dynamics and other market factors.

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