KUWAIT CITY -The Nghi Son Refinery in Vietnam, in which Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) holds a 35.1 percent stake, generated revenues of approximately 188 trillion Vietnamese dong (US$7.13 billion) by the end of 2025.

According to informed sources, despite continued volatility in the global economy and energy markets, the refinery maintained safe and stable operations at a high operating rate, reinforcing its role as a major contributor to Vietnam’s energy security.

Throughout 2025, the Nghi Son Refinery continued its operations safely and continuously at levels exceeding its design capacity. The refinery processed approximately 12 million tons of crude oil from 45 shipments, supplying between 35 percent and 40 percent of Vietnam’s domestic oil demand.

By the end of 2025, the refinery had achieved more than 24 million safe work hours without any work-related injuries causing downtime.

The Nghi Son Refinery received its first shipment of non-Kuwaiti crude oil in December 2025 and processed it after conducting comprehensive safety, maritime, and technical assessments in accordance with international standards.

On April 22, 2026, Nghi Son Refinery concluded its pioneering campaign in energy efficiency and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) compliance. The refinery achieved savings of $16.7 million and reduced its carbon dioxide emissions by 152,000 tons over six months.

Similarly, official information from Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) revealed that the Duqm Kuwaiti-Omani Refinery achieved new milestones and promising prospects in 2025. The Duqm Refinery, jointly operated by KPI and Oman’s OQ, processed 11 types of crude oil - the highest number to date - ranging from light to heavy grades and with varying sulfur content.

By combining different types of crude oil, the refinery was able to maximize the unique characteristics of each type, ultimately improving efficiency, product yield, and profitability. In a related development, KPC revealed in its 2024/2025 report that the Kuwaiti-Italian Milazzo refinery achieved four consecutive years without any incidents in May 2025.

This achievement reflects the efficiency of the RaM operational team, the strength of the adopted organizational model, and the effectiveness of the refinery’s safety policy.

The refinery has modified its offloading unit to handle acid crude oils. The modification of the refinery’s offloading unit to process these types of crude oils has been successfully completed, enhancing its operational fllexibility and its ability to refine multiple crude oil types.

In a previous statement during the inauguration of the Al-Zour refinery last June, the late Minister of Oil, Dr. Emad Al-Ateeqi, confirmed that Kuwait’s total refining capacity, including the output of the Al-Zour Refinery, currently stands at 1.83 million barrels per day from local and international sources.

This includes the refining of 1.415 million barrels per day from other refineries, with the remainder coming from the three external refineries.

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