Kuwait’s National Petroleum Services Company (NAPESCO) announced that it has signed a contract (contract number 26064552) with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) for Cementing and Associated Services for Drilling and Workover Operations for Unconventional Operations.

The contract is valued at approximately 11.94 million Kuwaiti dinars ($38.61 million), the company said in a stock exchange statement, adding that the contract duration is five years.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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