Oil prices inched ​up in early trade ⁠on Tuesday after Iran and Israel left the door open to a possible resumption of ‌attacks on each other, though they had called a halt to hostilities following an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Brent ​crude futures rose 13 cents, or 0.14%, to $94.38 a barrel at 0001 GMT, while U.S. West Texas ​Intermediate were up ​11 cents, or 0.12%, at $91.41 a barrel.

Prices climbed as much as 5% in the previous session after renewed Israeli strikes on Iran and attacks in Lebanon reduced hopes of ⁠an imminent end to the wider war, but pared gains after Iran's armed forces announced the end of military operations against Israel.

"While there is some relief from the latest pause in direct strikes, investors are not convinced the truce will hold," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

The ​market is ‌pricing in continued ⁠uncertainty rather than a lasting ⁠resolution, Waterer added.

Iran and Israel said they had halted attacks on each other after an appeal from ​U.S. President Donald Trump that they immediately "stop 'shooting'", though Tehran said it would resume ‌strikes if Israel continued to hit Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"While this ⁠helped stop the situation snowballing, the geopolitical backdrop remains tense, and a lasting peace deal remains elusive," said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement carried by Israeli television that Israel would respond with force if Iran attacked again.

Trump told Axios in an interview published on Monday that he warned Netanyahu that he might find himself fighting alone if he went back to war with Iran.

"The key question is whether current de-escalation efforts can finally translate into a longer-lasting resolution, or if we're simply in another temporary ‌lull," Waterer said.

One of the key issues Washington is pressing Tehran ⁠for in peace talks is the reopening of the Strait of ​Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's supply of oil passed before the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran at the end of February.

On Monday, U.S. forces disabled an unladen oil tanker ​in the Gulf of ‌Oman after it attempted to sail to an Iranian port in violation ⁠of the ongoing blockade against Iran, ​the U.S. military said.

(Reporting by Pooja Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul)