Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Federal Ministry of Defence have agreed to deepen collaboration on the protection of Nigeria’s oil and gas infrastructure through non-kinetic interventions aimed at enhancing production stability and community engagement.

Speaking while receiving the Ministry’s delegation to the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, Commission Chief Executive of NUPRC, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, highlighted the long-standing partnership between the Commission and security agencies in tackling crude oil theft and safeguarding critical energy assets.

According to Eyesan, sustained investment in security, technology deployment, and human resources had been instrumental in achieving these gains, as she emphasised the need to further strengthen production assurance as Nigeria seeks to increase output and attract new investments in the upstream sector.

She said, “Today, we are benefiting from those efforts. Last month, we recorded production of nearly 1.8 million barrels per day throughout the month. As we look to the future, we desire to grow production and must have assurances that security threats can be effectively managed. We can only achieve this through stronger collaboration with security agencies and industry stakeholders.”

While also highlighting the importance of deploying advanced technologies, including drone surveillance, to monitor the extensive footprint of oil and gas operations across the country, Eyesan said NUPRC would work with industry operators to refine and promote the new security framework, with the Commission taking a leading role in galvanising stakeholders and establishing a governance structure to ensure long-term sustainability.

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd), in his remarks, said the Ministry was introducing a non-kinetic national security intervention model focused on promoting stability in Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector.

Represented by his Senior Special Assistant, Major General Ekubi, the minister stated that sports-based youth engagement initiatives would be a key component of the strategy to address the root causes of insecurity in oil-producing communities.

“One of the best ways to engage youths in oil-producing areas is through sports-based interventions,” he said. He added that the initiative would include structured programmes for persons with disabilities.

The minister said the initiative aligns with the host community development objectives of the Petroleum Industry Act and is expected to foster peace, strengthen community relations and create alternative pathways for economic empowerment.

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