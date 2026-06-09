Construction works on the Algerian segment of the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline Project (TGSP) was launched recently.

Algerian Minister of Hydrocarbons Mohamed ARKAB, accompanied by the Nigerian Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe EKPO, Nigerien Minister of Petroleum Hamadou TINI, launched the works in Aoulef in the Wilaya of Adrar. SONATRACH Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Nour Eddine DAOUDI and the Wali of Adrar Fodil DOUIFI were also present.

Within its Algerian segment, the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline (TGSP) will follow the Trans-Saharan Road corridor from the Algerian-Nigerien border to the National Gas Dispatching Center (CNDG) in Hassi R’Mel.

Its route has been optimised to run alongside the main existing infrastructures, particularly road networks and gas pipelines already in operation, thereby leveraging the logistical and technical synergies offered by the existing facilities, said a SONATRACH statement.

From the strategic gas hub in Hassi R’Mel, the TSGP will be connected to the national gas transportation network as well as to the exporting infrastructures currently in operation in Algeria, ensuring its optimal integration into regional and international natural gas transportation systems.

A major energy project of continental and international significance, the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline (TSGP) is being jointly developed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), the Nigerien Oil Products Company (SONIDEP) and SONATRACH. Its implementation aims to establish a new strategic export corridor of the African natural gas to international markets, particularly in Europe, linking Nigeria, Niger and Algeria.

TSGP is among the flagship initiatives of the programme of the New Partnership for the Development of Africa (NEPAD). It constitutes one of the three major structuring projects under this continental programme, alongside the Algiers-Lagos Trans-Saharan Road and the Optic Fibre Link Project between Algeria and Nigeria.

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