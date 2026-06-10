Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi, held talks with Syria’s Minister of Energy, Mohammad Al-Bashir, during a visit to the United States, exploring opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sector and support the recovery of Syria’s energy industry.

The discussions reflected the longstanding ties between the two countries and broader efforts to strengthen regional energy cooperation and integration.

The two ministers reviewed progress in implementing the memorandum of understanding signed between Egypt and Syria in the natural gas sector, including follow-up measures related to a gas supply agreement through the Arab Gas Pipeline.

They also discussed opportunities to rehabilitate and modernise Syria’s energy infrastructure by leveraging the expertise and capabilities of Egyptian petroleum sector companies, particularly ENPPI and Petrojet, which have extensive experience in engineering, project management, and energy infrastructure development.

The meeting further addressed prospects for cooperation in technical training, capacity building, and the exchange of expertise to support the rebuilding and development of Syria’s energy sector.

Badawi stressed that relations between Egypt and Syria are founded on deep historical and fraternal ties, providing a strong basis for expanding cooperation across a range of sectors, particularly energy.

He noted that the shared interests and common vision of both countries in promoting Arab economic integration create significant opportunities for developing partnerships in the oil and natural gas industries.

The Egyptian minister highlighted Egypt’s extensive experience across the entire petroleum and gas value chain, as well as its advanced energy infrastructure, including natural gas transmission networks, processing facilities, and liquefaction plants.

These capabilities, he said, position Egypt to play an important role in supporting joint energy projects and assisting efforts to restore and develop Syria’s energy sector.

Badawi added that closer cooperation between the two countries would contribute to enhancing regional energy security, strengthening economic integration, and supporting broader development and reconstruction efforts in Syria.

For his part, Al-Bashir welcomed efforts to deepen cooperation with Egypt and discussed ways to benefit from Egyptian expertise in rebuilding energy infrastructure and enhancing the operational efficiency of Syria’s oil and gas sector.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to continue coordination and explore the establishment of a joint technical mechanism to oversee the implementation of agreed projects and cooperation opportunities, with the aim of accelerating the recovery of Syria’s energy industry and further strengthening bilateral relations in the sector.

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