DOHA, Qatar: QatarEnergy announced an oil discovery with encouraging results from the Merlin-1X exploration well in the Petroleum Exploration License 39 (PEL 0039), offshore Namibia.

Merlin-1X is the tenth well drilled under the license, delivering the most promising subsurface results to date, with good reservoir quality, light oil, and limited associated gas.

Commenting on the discovery, His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said: “We are pleased with this discovery, which follows three earlier discovery announcements in Namibia.

These results represent a significant step that further strengthens confidence in the Orange Basin as an emerging world-class hydrocarbon province and aligns with QatarEnergy’s strategy to expand its international upstream portfolio through high-impact exploration.”

His Excellency Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi added: “We extend our appreciation to the Government of the Republic of Namibia for its continued support of this exploration effort, and we congratulate our partners, Shell and the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia on this achievement.”

QatarEnergy holds interests in four offshore exploration licenses in Namibia: PEL 0039 (45%), PEL 0056 (35.25%), PEL 0091 (33.03%), and PEL 0090 (27.5%) – collectively covering approximately 34,000 square kilometers.

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