Nigeria and Morocco announced at the weekend that they are looking to sign the intergovernmental agreement for the Africa-Atlantic Gas Pipeline project during the last quarter of 2026, Morocco’s media reported on Sunday.

This announcement followed a telephone conversation between Nigerian Foreign Minister Bianca Odomegwo-Ojukwu and Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation Nasser Bourita, during which both parties reaffirmed their commitment to expediting the various procedures related to bringing the project to fruition.

“The project has entered a new phase after the completion of the initial technical studies, suggesting a move towards the legal and institutional aspects related to the intergovernmental agreement, which will serve as the framework for implementation and coordination between the countries involved,” Morocco’s Hespress news website said, quoting the announcement in both countries.

In April, the head of Morocco’s hydrocarbons and mining agency (ONHYM) said that the agreement on the $25 billion gas pipeline will be signed later this year.

Agreed a decade ago, the planned pipeline would run 6,900km on a hybrid offshore-onshore route with a maximum capacity of 30 billion cubic metres (bcm), including 15 bcm to supply Morocco and support exports to Europe.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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