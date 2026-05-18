Arab Finance: Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment (FWRY) reported a 23.78% year-on-year (YoY) climb in consolidated profits attributable to the parent company in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, registering EGP 749.338 million, compared to EGP 605.378 million, as per a filing.

Consolidated operating revenues surged to EGP 2.410 billion in the January-March period from EGP 1.794 billion in the same period last year.

As for standalone financial results, the company’s net profit after tax soared to EGP 632.543 million in Q1 2026 from EGP 542.159 million in Q1 2025.

Meanwhile, standalone operating revenues went up to EGP 1.430 billion from EGP 1.077 billion.

Fawry is an Egypt-based company that provides an electronic payment network. The company allows users to pay bills in multiple channels, such as online, using automated teller machines, mobile wallets, and retail points.