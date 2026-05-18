Arab Finance: Valmore Holding reported a 0.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit after tax attributable to the parent company during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, reaching $34.3 million, compared with $34.1 million in Q1 2025, as per the firm's financial statement.

Consolidated revenues dipped 0.6% YoY to $166.3 million in Q1 2026, down from $167.3 million in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 10% YoY to $79.6 million, as per an emailed earnings release.

On a standalone basis, net profit after tax surged 108.4% YoY to $7.046 million during Q1 2026, compared with $3.4 million in Q1 2025.

Valmore said the quarterly results were achieved amid significant regional market disruptions, highlighting the resilience of its diversified investment portfolio.

The company also generated hard-currency revenues of $87 million during the quarter, accounting for 52% of consolidated revenues.

Commenting on the company's performance and outlook, Loay Jassim Al-Kharafi, Chairman of Valmore Holding, said: "The first quarter of 2026 tested the adaptability of businesses across our region, and Valmore’s portfolio once again demonstrated the resilience, diversification, and structural strength that together underpin our long-term investment philosophy."

"This outcome is a reflection of our ongoing evolution into a globally oriented investment platform. Our continued focus on businesses with structural earnings advantages, strong market positioning, and long-term revenue visibility enabled the portfolio to deliver robust underlying performance, even as certain segments and markets faced disruptive pressures," he added.

For his part, Jon Rokk, CEO of Valmore Holding, noted: "Valmore delivered a strong start to 2026, with our core hard-currency-generating platforms performing exceptionally and our utilities businesses continuing to scale their recurring revenue base. Regional geopolitical developments had a mixed impact across our portfolio."