Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Tuesday’s trading session on a negative note after the EGX30 index declined by 1.49% to 52,364.34 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also went down by 2.11% at 5,730.06 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV retreated by 1.40% to finish at 5,937.68 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session lower by 1.29% at 14,892.81 points and by 1.31% at 20,715.98 points, respectively.

The EGX’s turnover hit EGP 10.991 billion through the exchange of 2.736 billion shares over 261,170 transactions. Meanwhile, the market cap reached EGP 3.761 trillion.

Retail investors controlled 84.17% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors accounted for 15.82% of trading.

Egyptian traders represented 94.31% of total trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors represented 3.77% and 1.91%, respectively.

Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 207.148 million. Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 36.822 million and EGP 170.326 million, respectively.