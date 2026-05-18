Arab Finance: Egypt and Eritrea inked a maritime transport cooperation agreement to strengthen logistical connectivity and expand bilateral trade, according to a statement.

The deal aims to open new horizons for economic and developmental cooperation, reflecting both sides’ keenness to maximize the strategic advantages of their location along the Red Sea.

This came during a visit by Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty to the Eritrean capital, Asmara, along with Transport Minister Kamel Al-Wazir.

During the visit, Abdelatty affirmed Egypt’s commitment to bolstering economic and trade ties with Eritrea across key sectors, including mining, transportation, pharmaceuticals, and fisheries.

For his part, El-Wazir said Egypt is keen to deepen cooperation in transport, infrastructure, and logistics, emphasizing the state’s readiness to transfer its expertise in railways, ports, and maritime transport to support development efforts and enhance mutual economic relations.