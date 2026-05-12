Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) is expected to award a feasibility study tender for the Doha Port Development project in the third quarter of 2026, according to a source.

The tender was issued on 5 April 2026, with bid submissions scheduled for 7 June 2026.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in September 2026,” the source said, adding that contract completion is slated for the first quarter of 2029.

The scope covers upgrading of port infrastructure and associated facilities, including redesigning existing facilities, renovating current buildings, and constructing new service structures. Plans also include developing a landfill area south of the port into a mixed-use zone featuring new berths, commercial facilities, tourist attractions, including hotels and restaurants, and green spaces.

Doha Port is a regional trade port located at the entrance of Kuwait Bay facilitating trade with Gulf Cooperation Council countries and neighboring nations. The port spans a total area of 388,782 square metres (sqm) with nine berths.

In December 2025, KPA had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UAE’s AD Ports Group to explore the development and operation of container operations at Shuaiba Port, one of the three ports managed by KPA with the third being the Shuwaikh Port.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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