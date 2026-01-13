KUWAIT CITY - The Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) is preparing to issue a tender for a feasibility study on the Doha Port development project.

During its meeting on Wednesday, KPA requested that the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) reconsider issuing a tender for the study.

In response, CAPT’s Board of Directors decided to expedite KPA’s compliance with Resolution No. 35, issued at its November 26 meeting, which included several approved amendments.

The feasibility study is part of seven strategic development projects assigned to KPA under its development plan, including three projects for the development of Doha, Shuwaikh, and Shuaiba ports.

The Doha Port development project involves rehabilitating the port’s infrastructure through comprehensive design work to upgrade all facilities, renovating existing buildings, and constructing new service buildings within the port.

The project also includes designing a landfill area located south of the port, which will include commercial and tourist facilities such as berths, hotels, restaurants, and green spaces.

Meanwhile, the Shuwaikh Port development project focuses on deepening the waterway leading to the port, constructing a new semi-automated container terminal, and rehabilitating and deepening berths 1 through 7 to accommodate deep-draft vessels and expand the port’s capacity.

The project also includes redistributing activities and internal spaces within Shuwaikh Port, constructing administrative buildings for all relevant entities required at the port, and establishing a comprehensive customs inspection area to enhance operational efficiency.

A passenger terminal will also be built to accommodate cruise ships. As for the Shuaiba Port Development and Expansion Project, it involves constructing new berths in line with the latest international design and environmental standards to meet modern operational needs and enhance port efficiency.

The project also includes upgrading and rehabilitating infrastructure by enhancing service networks and constructing a power station to improve the efficiency of port services

