AD Ports Group, a leading global enabler of integrated trade, industry and logistics solutions, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA), the principal developer and operator of commercial ports and logistics zones, to explore the development and operation of container operations at Shuaiba Port.

The MoU signing, held in Kuwait City was witnessed by Dr. Noura Al Mashaan, Minister of Public Works of the State of Kuwait; and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade. The MoU was signed by Sheikh Khaled Salem Al Sabah, Director-General of the Kuwait Ports Authority; and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group.

Under the terms of the MoU, AD Ports Group will prepare the technical, environmental, and financial feasibility studies, in accordance with internationally recognised specifications and standards agreed by both parties, in addition to identifying infrastructure requirements for the project.

In support of this collaboration, the Kuwait Ports Authority will designate the project site at Shuaiba Port, and collaborate with AD Ports Group in completing the required studies, as well as facilitate the obtention of all necessary licences and approvals from relevant Kuwaiti authorities.

Khaled Salem Al Sabah said, “This agreement reflects the Kuwait Ports Authority’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with AD Ports Group in the maritime transport and ports sector, and to promoting joint investment and economic collaboration based on mutual interests and shared benefits. We are pleased to work with AD Ports Group, a leading global enabler of trade, industry and logistics, on the development of Shuaiba Port, as well as the operation of the container terminal and its quays. We are confident that this collaboration will enhance the port’s capabilities and strengthen its role in supporting maritime trade and transport in the State of Kuwait.”

Captain Juma Al Shamisi stated, “Our cooperation with the Kuwait Ports Authority, represents an extension of the strong partnership between AD Ports Group and leading institutions in the State of Kuwait. This collaboration aligns with the vision of our wise leadership in the UAE, aimed towards sharing our expertise and best practices with our partners across the GCC. As a leading provider of integrated trade and logistics solutions and a global developer of ports, terminals and related infrastructure, AD Ports Group would leverage its extensive experience to ensure the success of this project.”