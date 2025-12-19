MYCRANE Trading, the newly established crane sales, leasing and maintenance services provider based in Jebel Ali Free Zone, has announced that its first stock will arrive in mid-January 2026, following recent purchase and inspection visits by the MYCRANE team in both Asia and Europe.

The incoming stock represents a significant milestone for the company, comprising 20 cranes sourced from leading Asian and European manufacturers. The inventory includes 15 tower cranes with maximum lifting capacities of 8 to 12 tonnes, one 100-tonne crawler crane, and four mobile cranes with capacities between 60 and 100 tonnes.

"We're excited to welcome our first inventory to our Jebel Ali yard after completing thorough inspections in multiple territories," said Andrei Geikalo, CEO of MYCRANE Trading. "This initial stock of tower, crawler and mobile cranes — the first of many — reflects our commitment to offering customers quality equipment backed by rigorous verification processes. With the machines arriving in January, we'll be fully operational to serve the growing demand across the Gulf region and beyond."

The arrival of this initial inventory represents the transition of MYCRANE from a purely platform-led concept to a fully operational equipment provider, combining digital market access with immediately available, inspected assets on the ground. By holding verified stock in Dubai, the company is able to shorten procurement timelines for buyers, offer greater transaction certainty, and respond more quickly to customer needs, the company said.

Each crane undergoes comprehensive, multi-stage inspection by the MYCRANE Trading team — including prior to purchase, before shipment and during equipment handover — and will arrive with certified inspection and safety documentation, ensuring buyers receive verified, ready-to-deploy equipment, it said.

In addition to holding inspected inventory in Dubai, MYCRANE Trading also supports on-demand sourcing for customers with specific project, rental or fleet requirements, with all externally sourced equipment subject to the same inspection, verification and risk-mitigation standards applied to MYCRANE-owned assets.

“Having physical inventory ready in Jebel Ali fundamentally changes how quickly customers can move from enquiry to execution,” Geikalo added. “Our model is designed to support a wide range of customers, including crane rental companies expanding their fleets and end users procuring equipment for direct project deployment, offering total flexibility for different buying scenarios.”

The arrival of this first stock follows MYCRANE Trading's USD 50 million funding announcement in August 2025 and marks the operational launch of the company's Jebel Ali facility. The company will continue to expand its inventory throughout 2026 to meet customer demand from buyers around the world.

