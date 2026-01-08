Muscat – Oman has announced the successful implementation of 589 environmental projects and initiatives as part of its Tenth Five-Year Development Plan (2021–2025).

This milestone, overseen by the Environment Authority, represents a significant stride in the nation’s journey towards the objectives set out in Oman Vision 2040. The diverse array of projects has focused on enhancing biodiversity, improving air quality, and strengthening the legislative framework governing natural resources

. By integrating sustainable practices into the national economy, Oman aims to balance industrial growth with ecological preservation, ensuring that its unique habitats remain protected for future generations.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

