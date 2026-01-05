Doha - Qatar Ports Management Company (Mwani Qatar) has announced a strong operational performance in 2025, with the country’s ports receiving 3,019 vessels through Al Ruwais Port, Hamad Port and Doha Port, underscoring Qatar’s growing role as a regional logistics hub.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Mwani Qatar said total container throughout reached around 1.46 million TEUs during the year.

Containers reshipped through Hamad Port accounted for nearly 50 percent of the total volume, recording a three percent year-on-year increase and highlighting the port’s rising importance as a transshipment center.

The company noted that overall cargo handling also witnessed significant growth. More than 1.8 million tonnes of general and bulk cargo were handled in 2025, representing an 11 percent increase compared to the previous year. Building materials recorded particularly strong growth, reaching 509,000 tonnes, a notable rise of 106 percent.

Vessel calls increased by 8 percent compared to 2024, reflecting higher activity across Qatar’s ports and improved operational efficiency. Mwani Qatar said the strong performance in 2025 reinforces its vital role in supporting national economic development and enhancing supply chain resilience, while further positioning Qatar as a key maritime and logistics gateway in the region.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

