Dubai-headquartered DP World has maintained its capital expenditure (capex) budget at almost $3 billion for 2026, with a focus on two local and four global assets.

Priority projects include Jebel Ali and Drydocks World in Dubai, Tuna Tekra (India), London Gateway (the UK), Ndayane (Senegal) and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), the ports operator said in a statement.

Port capacity increased to 109 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) with total gross throughput up 5.8 percent year on year (YoY) to 93.4 TEU last year.

The company's capex for 2025 reached $3.1 billion, 24 percent higher than the $2.5 billion forecast for the year and 41 percent year on year (YoY).

Revenue rose 22 percent YoY to $24.4 billion, supported by strong performance across ports & terminals and logistics. Profit increased to $1.96 billion, 32.2 percent YoY.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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