Chinese industrial developer Cloud Chain is engaged in discussions with Egypt’s Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade to establish the first integrated carbon-neutral textile industrial hub in the Middle East and North Africa region in Port Said, according to an official statement.

Spread over an area of 4.5 million square metres (sqm), Egyptian Cloud Chain Textile Industrial City project will involve investments between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, the Ministry said in a press statement.

The development will be executed in two phases, each with an implementation timeline of approximately 24 months.

The first phase, covering around 2 million sqm, will include eco-friendly textile industrial facilities, vocational training schools, logistics hubs and supporting service infrastructure

The phase is expected to attract between 30 and 50 textile companies.

The second phase will extend across the remaining 2.5 million sqm and aims to complete the integrated textile and industrial value chain.

Once fully operational, the project is expected to create between 50,000 and 80,000 direct jobs, and approximately 60,000 indirect jobs.

Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid said Egypt offers strong competitive advantages as a regional hub for integrated textile manufacturing and reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting large-scale industrial city developments.

He said the project aligns with Egypt’s broader strategy to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), localise high-value manufacturing industries and expand sustainable industrial development.

The discussions with the Chinese delegation led by CEO Huang Wei and CFO Xian Chun also covered Egypt’s Special Investment Zones (SIZ) framework to determine the most suitable legal and operational structure for the development.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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