CAPTEX, the Egyptian manufacturer of sports equipment and supplies, is moving to expand its production capabilities as part of broader state efforts to deepen local manufacturing, increase domestic content, and strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors.

Minister of State for Military Production Salah Gamblat visited the company’s facilities alongside Minister of Youth and Sports Gohar Nabil and Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem to review the company’s latest manufacturing developments and future expansion plans.

During the visit, the ministers inspected CAPTEX’s artificial turf production lines and reviewed different stages of the manufacturing process. The delegation also toured the company’s showroom, which features a range of locally produced sports equipment and supplies, reflecting Egypt’s growing focus on supporting domestic industry and reducing reliance on imported products.

Officials were briefed on the company’s business strategy, including ongoing efforts to localise technologies and feeder industries required for the production of artificial turf and other sports-related products. The initiative aims to increase local content, improve the competitiveness of Egyptian-made products, and support the state’s broader vision of building an advanced industrial base through cooperation between national institutions and private-sector partners.

Gamblat said the company is preparing to implement a strategic expansion plan designed to increase production capacity and localise advanced sports manufacturing technologies, particularly in line with directives from the political leadership to deepen local industry, reduce imports, and strengthen the competitiveness of Egyptian products in domestic and international markets.

He added that efforts are continuing to further develop the company and introduce new industries capable of adding value to the national economy, stressing that private-sector partnerships remain a central pillar in supporting industrial development and transferring advanced expertise and technologies to the Egyptian market.

For his part, Gohar Nabil highlighted the ministry’s commitment to maximising the use of national manufacturing capabilities to meet the needs of sports facilities and youth centres through locally produced artificial turf and sports equipment, helping to reduce pressure on foreign currency resources.

He noted that cooperation between the Ministries of Youth and Sports and Military Production has already contributed to the implementation of numerous sports and development projects across Egypt, including the modernisation of stadiums and sports fields, as well as the establishment of model youth centres and integrated sports complexes.

The minister added that the government is also working to open new opportunities for sports investment in coordination with relevant state entities by leveraging the capabilities of national companies able to deliver high-quality products that meet international standards, supporting broader efforts to maximise the economic returns of the sports sector.

Meanwhile, Khaled Hashem said the company’s ongoing development of production lines and efforts to increase local content are fully aligned with Egypt’s industrial development strategy and export growth objectives.

He added that the Ministry of Industry places significant emphasis on specialised sports industries that rely on advanced manufacturing technologies as part of efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of Egyptian industry.

At the conclusion of the visit, the ministers underscored the importance of continued coordination between the concerned ministries to support national industry, deepen local manufacturing, strengthen sports investment, and empower the private sector as a key partner in Egypt’s economic development strategy.

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