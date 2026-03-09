AMMAN — Flight suspensions at several Gulf airports have temporarily disrupted online sales, but local markets remain well-stocked, Head of the Clothing, Footwear and Fabrics Traders Association Sultan Allan said on Saturday.

Allan said that traders have not been significantly affected by regional developments. He noted that the Jordan Customs Department has offered to extend working hours and reduce clearance times for goods from 12 days to six, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

“All clothing and footwear products are available in large quantities,” Allan said, adding that the association is holding meetings with chambers of commerce to secure stock for the period after Eid Al Fitr.

He stressed that strong competition in the sector will keep prices stable, while any rise in transport costs due to regional events would be minimal and unlikely to affect consumers.

Reinforcing the resilience of domestic production, Ehab Qadri, representative of the leather and haberdashery sector at the Jordan Chamber of Industry, said that Jordanian factories are fully capable of meeting local demand despite fast-moving regional developments, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Qadri highlighted the flexibility and stable supply chains of the sector, which have allowed continuous production of clothing, footwear, and leather goods. He added that factories are operating at adequate capacity to meet high demand during the Eid season, ensuring products remain available at normal prices.

Jordanian-made leather and haberdashery products are diverse and high-quality, benefiting from local expertise and ongoing investments to enhance production efficiency. The sector employs around 30,000 workers, mostly Jordanians, with a 4 percent rise in local employment over the past year, reflecting its importance to the national economy, according to Qadri.

He stressed that the industry is coordinating closely with relevant authorities to maintain product availability and called on citizens to support Jordanian-made goods, particularly during high-demand periods.

Meanwhile, disruptions in postal parcel supply chains could result in many shipments purchased through online shopping platforms failing to arrive before Eid Al Fitr, the syndicate added.

In a statement, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the syndicate said that the disruptions come particularly amid the suspension of several flights and the halt of order intake by some online shopping platforms.

The syndicate stressed that traditional retail trade remains the main guarantor of the continuous availability and stability of goods in local markets, especially during seasons of high demand such as Eid Al Fitr.

It added that local markets continue to meet citizens’ needs for clothing and footwear, thanks to the traditional trade system that ensures the direct and consistent availability of goods to consumers.

The syndicate noted that it has repeatedly warned against the increasing reliance on postal parcels, citing the high risks associated with this type of commerce, which may affect the timely delivery of goods.

It also pointed out that some buyers may face difficulties in recovering their payments if orders are delayed or fail to arrive, stressing that purchasing from local markets remains the safest option for consumers, particularly during periods close to holidays.

