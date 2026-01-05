GFH Partners, a subsidiary of GFH Financial Group, joined forces with Gaw Capital Partners to establish a UAE-focused industrial and logistics platform, according to a press release.

Under the partnership, Gaw Capital will hold a majority stake in the joint venture (JV), which will serve as a gateway for the Asian capital to be deployed at-scale into the UAE real estate market.

The JV will target high-quality industrial development projects comprising pre-identified seed assets across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

Manrre Developments, a joint venture between GFH and Palmon Group, will handle the developments.

Harry Ip, Managing Director of Gaw Capital, said: “Leveraging the expertise from GFH Partners, this partnership positions us as one of Asia’s leading forerunners in delivering prime industrial facilities in the UAE, providing investors with exposure to a fundamentally undersupplied market.”

Nael Mustafa, CEO of GFH Partners, commented: “This joint venture allows us to scale that regional expertise even further, capitalizing on the UAE’s robust industrial growth trajectory. Through this partnership with Gaw Capital, we are combining regional insight with global capability to unlock new opportunities in the UAE’s expanding industrial and logistics sector.”

The platform is being launched amid strong macroeconomic momentum, backed by the UAE’s long-term development strategies, including the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

The majority of these initiatives aim at driving industrial diversification, attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), and expanding logistics infrastructure.

Last November, GFH Partners acquired a majority stake in Devmark Real Estate Brokers L.L.C, the UAE’s leading real estate development project sales and marketing platform.

