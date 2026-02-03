ABU DHABI - AD Ports Group today announced the signing of Heads of Terms (HoT) with the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Opening Up; and the National Transport Office (ONATRA SA), for the development and operation of a multipurpose terminal in Matadi Port, Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Heads of Terms were signed at the Presidential Court in Abu Dhabi by Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications - Democratic Republic of Congo; and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group.

The preliminary agreement establishes a collaborative framework between AD Ports Group and ONATRA SA to explore the development and operation the multipurpose terminal at Matadi Port, to enhance the port’s operational efficiency and capacity, support the Democratic Republic of Congo’s growing trade volumes and facilitate streamlined and efficient import and export flows.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said, “We are pleased to sign this preliminary agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Opening Up, and ONATRA SA to explore the development and operation of a multipurpose terminal in Matadi Port, one of the country’s most vital maritime gateways.”

He added, “The Democratic Republic of Congo is a strategic nation in Africa, bordered by nine countries and serving as a natural hub for regional trade and connectivity. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to enhancing the country’s access to global markets and supporting long term economic development initiatives in Africa, in line with the vision of our wise leadership.”

AD Ports Group continues to expand its presence across Africa, with existing ports, logistics, and maritime investments in countries including Egypt, Tanzania, Angola, and the Republic of the Congo, supporting regional trade integration and long-term economic development.