Saudi Arabia - Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites plans to nearly double Makkah Taxi fleet capacity this year to around 1,600 vehicles, supported by the issuance of three new operating licences to taxi companies under its General Transport Center.

The three licences were handed over by Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, to Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed, chief executive of the commission, as part of efforts to expand urban mobility services in the holy city.

Al-Rasheed said the new licences would help regulate and modernise the taxi sector by introducing an advanced fleet equipped with tracking systems, interactive trip displays, instant translation features and secure digital payment systems, aimed at improving service quality for residents and visitors.

He added that expanding the fleet is a core target of the Makkah Taxi programme, one of the General Transport Center’s flagship transport initiatives, designed to improve mobility across the city amid rising demand

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