ABU DHABI - The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced the implementation of field trials for a 23-foot autonomous patrol boat.

The trials are conducted under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Blue Gulf Group.

The trials aim to deploy advanced autonomous patrol boats powered by autonomous control technologies to support monitoring operations across waterways, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime. This includes enhancing monitoring and oversight activities within maritime channels to improve compliance with applicable laws and regulations and strengthen overall safety within the maritime sector.

This initiative aligns with the maritime sector’s direction towards adopting smart technologies and innovative solutions, enhancing the efficiency of monitoring operations, improving the accuracy of monitoring, and supporting operational sustainability across waterways. It also contributes to advancing the development of the autonomous maritime transport ecosystem in the emirate.

The trials further reflect the ITC’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies and developing a modern regulatory and monitoring framework that supports public safety and enhances operational efficiency.