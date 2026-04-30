Emirates SkyCargo has launched a weekly freighter service to Toronto Pearson Airport, further strengthening air cargo links between Canada and the UAE. The new service expands cargo connectivity for Canadian businesses and supports growing bilateral trade flows.

Badr Abbas, Emirates SkyCargo’s Divisional Senior Vice President, said, “Our freighter service to Toronto is an important milestone for Emirates SkyCargo as we continue to strategically expand our freighter fleet and network in line with evolving trade corridors. Exports from Canada to the UAE have been growing steadily in recent years, increasing 24% year on year between 2023 and 2024 facilitated by direct air connectivity and strong bilateral trade relations.

“Our weekly freighter to Toronto further amplifies this positive momentum, providing Canadian businesses with an additional 100 tons of export capacity every week over and above belly hold cargo capacity on Emirates passenger flights. Additionally, the flight will also provide important connectivity between Canada and one of its largest trading partners, the EU, on the inbound segment with a stop at Amsterdam.”

"The launch of Emirates' freighter service to Toronto Pearson is a significant milestone for our airport,” said Kurush Minocher, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Pearson. “As Canada’s largest air cargo hub, handling approximately 45 per cent of the country’s total, we play a critical role in fueling the economy by connecting Canadian businesses to global markets. This new service provides shippers with direct, reliable access to one of the world’s most expansive cargo networks and reflects continued confidence in Toronto Pearson as a strategic gateway for global trade.”

Between Amsterdam and Toronto, the freighter flight supports main deck cargo capacity for movement of pharmaceuticals, perishables and other manufactured goods from the EU to Canada.

Emirates SkyCargo is an important facilitator of trade to and from Canada since start of passenger flight to Toronto in 2007. More recently, the airline has transported over 11,000 tonnes of export cargo from Canada since 2023.