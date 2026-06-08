ABU DHABI - Etihad Airways and TAROM, the national airline of Romania, have signed a codeshare agreement that connects Etihad’s global guests with Romania and Eastern Europe, and links travellers from Romania to Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed at the IATA Annual General Meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

Under the partnership, Etihad guests can book a single ticket on TAROM flights from Bucharest to six cities across Romania: Baia Mare, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Oradea, Suceava, and Timisoara. The codeshare also extends to four Eastern European capitals: Belgrade, Budapest, Chisinau, and Sofia. Guests from Romania, in turn, can reach Abu Dhabi from Bucharest on Etihad’s new service.

The codeshare supports the launch of Etihad’s new Abu Dhabi–Bucharest service on 17th December 2026. Once the new service begins, guests can travel on a single ticket between Bucharest and destinations across Etihad’s network, with bags checked through to the final stop.

For travellers from Romania, the codeshare opens a new connection to Abu Dhabi. From the UAE capital, guests can travel onward with Etihad to destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Arik De, Etihad Airways Chief Revenue & Commercial Officer, said, “TAROM gives Etihad real depth in Eastern Europe: a flag carrier shaped by more than seven decades of European aviation, and an established network reaching across the country and the wider region. Launching this codeshare ahead of our own Bucharest service means we enter a fast-growing market with genuine scale from day one.”

Mircea Nicolae Cotoros, TAROM Chief Commercial Officer, said, “This codeshare with Etihad Airways extends TAROM’s international reach and gives passengers a new connection between Bucharest and Abu Dhabi. It strengthens the link between Romania and the Middle East, supports the continued growth of our network and fosters cultural and economic exchanges.”

With the addition of TAROM, Etihad’s partner network now spans 47 codeshare and over 130 interline partners, the largest of any non-alliance airline, giving guests single-ticket and through-fare access to over 350 destinations worldwide.