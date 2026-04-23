RIYADH - Ride-hailing applications recorded significant growth during the first quarter of 2026, exceeding 32 million trips, an increase of 15.77 percent compared to the same period last year.

These figures reflect the sector’s continued development and its role in supporting and enhancing the mobility experience, according to statements issued by the Transport General Authority (TGA).

These indicators highlight the growing reliance on ride-hailing services as a preferred mode of urban transportation, supported by their widespread availability across the Kingdom and the efficiency and quality of services provided.

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