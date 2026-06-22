Spain-based infrastructure company Acciona announced on Monday that its Facility Services business has been awarded a three-year contract to provide technical train cleaning and housekeeping services for Saudi Arabia's Haramain High-Speed Railway (HHR).

Under the contract, Acciona will deliver services across several key railway facilities, including the Makkah Depot, Madinah Depot, Makkah Facility, Madinah Facility and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) station and associated infrastructure.

The Haramain High-Speed Railway provides passenger services at speeds of up to 300 kilometres per hour along a 450-kilometre route linking Makkah and Madinah holy sites through Jeddah, King Abdulaziz International Airport and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.