Saudi Arabia and Ireland have taken a step toward strengthening aviation ties after signing a record of discussions on air transport services between the two countries.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Riyadh by GACA President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Duailej and Irish Ambassador Gerry Cunningham, representing the Irish Aviation Authority.

The record of discussions is aligned with the principles of the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation and aims to establish a regulatory framework governing air transport services between Saudi Arabia and Ireland.

The agreement is expected to enhance bilateral cooperation in the aviation sector by promoting mutually beneficial air transport relations and supporting future connectivity between the two countries. It also provides a foundation for collaboration based on mutual respect and adherence to the laws, regulations and procedures applicable in both Saudi Arabia and Ireland.

The move reflects ongoing efforts by Saudi Arabia to expand its international aviation partnerships and strengthen global air connectivity as part of the Kingdom’s broader aviation development strategy. -TradeArabia News Service

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