Arab Finance: Rowad Modern Engineering, a subsidiary of Elsewedy Electric’s (SWDY), has signed, as part of an Alstom-led consortium, an agreement with the Egyptian National Railways to execute a series of railway and logistics infrastructure projects across Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

The projects fall within infrastructure development programs supported by international financial institutions, including the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and are intended to support freight movement while enhancing the efficiency of Egypt’s transport and lo+[gistics network.

Under the agreement, the consortium will deliver engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works across three railway projects.

One of the projects involves Lot 1 of the Cairo–Alexandria Corridor, which includes the construction of a new railway link dedicated to logistics and trade transportation.

The scope of work covers a 70-kilometer greenfield connection as well as the upgrade of the 67-kilometer Marazik–Wahat section, including track improvements and signaling modernization.

A second project covers Lot 3 of the Cairo–Alexandria Corridor, where the consortium will deliver the 96-kilometer Al-Ittihad–Al-Nahda corridor. The works include railway infrastructure, civil construction packages, and integrated mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems.

The agreement also includes work on the Robeiky–10th of Ramadan–Belbeis railway link. The project covers rail and switch installation, upgrades to signaling and communication systems between Al Robeiky Station, 10th of Ramadan City, and Belbeis Station, as well as the construction of a connection line serving the dry port.

Through these projects, the consortium is expected to contribute to the expansion of rail-based freight transport and support the movement of goods across key logistics and industrial corridors in Egypt.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).