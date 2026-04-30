Muscat – Oman marks Logistics Day to underscore the vital importance of this sector as a primary pillar of the national economy. The event featured the signing of 24 investment agreements across the transport and logistics industries, with a significant emphasis on integrating smart technologies into these fields.

In a notable historical tribute, the ceremony included the launch of a Diamond Jubilee stamp, marking the sixtieth anniversary of the first Omani postal stamp issued in 1966. Additionally, nine new initiatives were launched to enhance transport and logistics operations throughout the country.

The proceedings concluded with the announcement of the winners of the Logistics Best Practices Award of 2026, recognizing excellence and innovation in the industry.