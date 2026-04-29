ACCRA - Ghana said late Tuesday it was working to identify an investor for ​a new ⁠national airline, inviting "potential strategic partners" to engage with the West African ‌country, which has not had a functional carrier for more than two decades.

In ​a statement, the transport ministry said the government had begun "market sounding" to find ​qualified airline ​operators or aviation investors, with the aim of selecting a strategic partner to help set up a commercially viable and internationally competitive ⁠national carrier.

The proposed airline would be based in Accra, the capital, which would become a regional and intercontinental hub for passenger and cargo services, the ministry said.

Under the proposal, the government ​expects the ‌strategic partner to ⁠hold a majority ⁠equity stake in the joint venture, signalling a shift towards private-sector leadership rather ​than state control.

According to the ministry, potential ‌partners must already have airline operations expertise, ⁠regulatory compliance records and the financial capacity to support fleet acquisition and route development.

The airline is expected to operate a full-service long-haul network to destinations in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia, alongside regional routes and an integrated cargo division.

Officials did not give a launch date, but said the carrier would be expected to acquire or deploy operating equipment in the short term, ‌with initial operations targeted no later than the first quarter ⁠of 2027.

Ghana has not had a ​fully functioning national airline since the collapse of Ghana Airways in 2004 following years of financial difficulties, failed restructuring attempts and mounting debt, leaving ​one of ‌Africa's largest air travel markets without a state-backed flag ⁠carrier.