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ACCRA - Ghana said late Tuesday it was working to identify an investor for a new national airline, inviting "potential strategic partners" to engage with the West African country, which has not had a functional carrier for more than two decades.
In a statement, the transport ministry said the government had begun "market sounding" to find qualified airline operators or aviation investors, with the aim of selecting a strategic partner to help set up a commercially viable and internationally competitive national carrier.
The proposed airline would be based in Accra, the capital, which would become a regional and intercontinental hub for passenger and cargo services, the ministry said.
Under the proposal, the government expects the strategic partner to hold a majority equity stake in the joint venture, signalling a shift towards private-sector leadership rather than state control.
According to the ministry, potential partners must already have airline operations expertise, regulatory compliance records and the financial capacity to support fleet acquisition and route development.
The airline is expected to operate a full-service long-haul network to destinations in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia, alongside regional routes and an integrated cargo division.
Officials did not give a launch date, but said the carrier would be expected to acquire or deploy operating equipment in the short term, with initial operations targeted no later than the first quarter of 2027.
Ghana has not had a fully functioning national airline since the collapse of Ghana Airways in 2004 following years of financial difficulties, failed restructuring attempts and mounting debt, leaving one of Africa's largest air travel markets without a state-backed flag carrier.