issued by Edge Growth

The Vumela Enterprise Development Fund, a long-standing partnership between FNB Business Banking and small business development specialist Edge Growth, has invested R20m in Breaze Delivery, a South African tech-driven logistics and delivery platform. This investment will support the company’s next phase of growth and expansion, including the scaling of its technology platform, extension of its driver network, and broader geographic growth to meet rising demand from SME customers and retail partners.



This investment forms part of Vumela’s continued mandate to back high-growth, scalable small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that are building solutions to address structural inefficiencies in the South African economy.

“Vumela is pleased to support Breaze Delivery as part of our commitment to backing innovative, high-growth SMEs that are reshaping critical sectors of the economy,” says Mike Sage, Head of Investment Capital at FNB and Vumela Trustee. “Breaze represents the type of scalable, technology-driven business that can deliver meaningful economic impact through improved efficiency, job creation and SME enablement.”

For over 15 years, FNB and Edge Growth have partnered through the Vumela Enterprise Development Fund, which was established to address the “missing middle” in SME funding, businesses too large for early-stage finance, but not yet ready for traditional institutional investment. Over time, the fund has evolved into a broader ecosystem combining growth capital with hands-on operational support, business diagnostics, strategic mentorship, and long-term partnership to drive meaningful and lasting impact for South Africa’s high-growth SMEs.

To date, the Vumela Fund has financed over R580m in growth capital for South African small and medium-sized businesses, with this latest investment representing a further addition to its portfolio.

Founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs Avi Maja and Braden Snyman, Breaze Delivery offers customised, on-demand and same-day delivery solutions to SMEs in South Africa. Leveraging a network of flexible drivers and live tracking technology, Breaze Delivery is helping strengthen the local supply chain while positioning itself as a scalable quick commerce partner for retailers and brands nationwide.

“In evaluating the application, Breaze Delivery distinguished itself through the resilience of its leadership and it’s clear positioning to benefit from continued growth in the e-commerce market in South Africa,” says Jessica Blake, associate principal at Edge Growth. “This investment reflects the vital role that dynamic, high-growth SMEs play in South Africa’s development. By scaling their operations, businesses like Breaze Delivery can create employment opportunities and contribute to sustainable broader economic growth.”

Through Vumela’s broader ecosystem, Breaze Delivery will also benefit from ongoing mentorship, operational support, and strategic business diagnostics provided by Edge Growth.

“We’re excited to partner with Vumela as we enter the next phase of Breaze’s growth. Vumela’s investment, combined with the strength of their team and ecosystem of portfolio companies, will help accelerate our mission of building modern delivery infrastructure for South Africa’s fast-growing SME economy,” says co-founder Braden Snyman.

By combining growth capital with hands-on support, the Vumela Fund continues to play a key role in building scalable South African businesses that contribute to economic development, innovation and employment creation.

For more information, visit www.edgegrowth.com.

About the Vumela Enterprise Development Fund

Established in 2009 by FNB Business Banking and Edge Growth, The Vumela Enterprise Development Fund invests in high-growth SMEs, specifically targeting black-owned “missing middle” businesses – those that sit in the often-overlooked space between microfinance and traditional funding. The fund focusses on supporting SMEs across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, education and health, prioritising businesses that embrace innovation and technology, generate employment and deliver measurable impact.

Since its launch, the fund has evolved from a pilot initiative into one of South Africa’s most established SME investment platforms, deploying over R500m into over 50 businesses and in turn, creating over 9,000 jobs. The fund, with investment management and hands-on business support delivered by Edge Growth, has also progressed through four phases and progressively introduced more flexible funding structures.

Edge Growth is a leading SME development specialist and venture fund manager, specialising in developing small businesses and creating jobs and real transformation by connecting corporates and entrepreneurs, growing SMEs by addressing their key constraints: Access to finance, markets and skills.

Our offering consists of three services areas, designed to achieve maximum impact:



- ESD Strategy for corporates and building SMEs in their value chain



- Investing in and growing SMEs through fund management



- Scaling businesses to full potential through accelerator programmes

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