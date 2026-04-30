DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has warned of strong winds and high seas in its weather forecast until 6pm on Thursday.

According to the daily report, inshore conditions will see scattered clouds to partly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain at first, becoming relatively hot to hot with slight dust at times. Winds inshore are expected to be northwesterly to northeasterly at 08–18 knots, gusting up to 26 knots. The sea state will range between 2–4 feet, rising to 5 feet at times, while visibility will be between 4–9km.

Offshore, conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of light rain early, becoming scattered clouds by evening. Winds will be northwesterly at 10–20 knots, reaching up to 29 knots at times. The sea state will range from 3–6 feet, rising to 9 feet at times, with visibility between 5–9km.

The highest temperature expected in Doha is 36°C.

Authorities have advised residents and seafarers to take precautions due to the strong winds and rough sea conditions.

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