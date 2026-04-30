Rain Financial, a cryptocurrency exchange firm, regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market and Central Bank of Bahrain, has acquired Saudi-based financial media company, Digital Ma’arefa.

The investment aligns with the company’s goal to expand crypto adoption across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region through financial awareness.

The value of the deal has not been disclosed. Following the acquisition, Ma’arefa’s co-founders Abdullah Mashat, Wael AlMutlaq and Abdullah Fageih, will be joining Rain. Mashat will assume the role of Managing Director.

Ma’arefa’s media team will be integrated into Rain’s operations.

Boasting over $11 billion in trading volume since inception, Rain was the first crypto firm to obtain a license from the Central Bank of Bahrain. Ma’arefa runs a number of specialised newsletters covering general financial news, travel and hospitality, crypto and AI, as well as a podcast on investing.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com