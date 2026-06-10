Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative Institute, ‌which every year hosts an annual summit that draws Wall ​Street titans to Riyadh, has named Princess Maha Al Saud ​as its chief ​executive. Apart from the annual Riyadh event, the initiative organises economic gatherings throughout the world ⁠to try to attract foreign investment.

The leadership change, shown on the institute's website, precedes a conference the institute is holding in Rome later this month and ​follows ‌its Miami event ⁠in March, ⁠which was attended by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The princess, who ​trained as a doctor, served ‌as vice president of External ⁠Relations and Advancement at Alfaisal University in Riyad, and has represented Saudi Arabia at major international forums, including the G20, and the fourth Eurasian Women’s Forum.

Richard Attias, the institute's founder and longtime chief executive, is no longer CEO, but retains the title of chairman to the executive committee, the ‌website shows.

Established in 2019 with Saudi Arabia's ⁠sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment ​Fund, as its founding partner, the Institute grew out of the Future Investment Initiative Institute annual conference, which ​was ‌first convened in Riyadh in 2017.

(Reporting ⁠by Hadeel Al Sayegh. ​Editing by Mark Potter and Barbara Lewis)